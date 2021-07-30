Senate advances nearly $1 trillion infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has advanced a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan with a bipartisan group of senators helping it clear one more hurdle on Friday. They are now bracing to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says that the chamber should be able to process the legislation quickly given the bipartisan support. Whether the number of Republican senators willing to pass a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda grows or shrinks in the days ahead will determine if the president’s signature issue can make it across the finish line.