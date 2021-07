YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Joe Ryan thinks the world of the baseball being used at the Olympics. So much so, he prefers the model from Osaka-based SSK to the Rawlings minor league baseballs manufactured in China. Ryan, a 25-year-old right-hander, was acquired by Minnesota last week from Tampa Bay in the trade that sent slugger Nelson Cruz to the Rays. He says the SSK ball “is amazing. It’s perfect. And I love throwing with it.”