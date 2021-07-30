Regional forces join offensive against Mozambique extremists

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rwandan troops have joined Mozambican forces to launch a major offensive against Islamic rebels in northern Mozambique as more troops arrive from South Africa and other neighboring countries to battle the insurgency. The offensive is seen as a drive to regain control of Mocimboa da Praia, the Indian Ocean port that the rebels have held for nearly a year. The countries of southern Africa are giving military support to Mozambique to try to prevent the extremist rebels from expanding their foothold in the region.