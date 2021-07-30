Plea bargain for Menomonie resident in sexual assault case

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) -A plea bargain was reached on Friday with a Menomonie resident accused of enticing a child to perform sex acts on him and sexually assaulting her.

John Stai, 17, pleaded no contest Friday to two misdemeanor counts of exposing himself to the girl.

The charges will be dismissed if he doesn't break any laws for four years, does community service and gets a psychosexual evaluation.

The girl told investigators the sexual contact started when she was in kindergarten and continued for about six years.

Stai admitted doing inappropriate things with the girl starting when he was 8 or 9 years old and continuing into his teens.