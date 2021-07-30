Ice Cream Fest in Eau Claire closes out July

It's going to be a picture perfect weekend for ice cream in the Chippewa Valley! Ramone's Ice Cream is hosting it's first ever Ice Cream Fest Saturday to close out July, also known as National Ice Cream Month.

People can enjoy games, activities, entertainment, food and of course ice cream!

It's happening in The Ox Bow parking lot off Galloway in downtown Eau Claire and The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce building from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m on Saturday.

It is free to attend. Food will be for sale and tips and donations will be given to Eau Claire public schools.