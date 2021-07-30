Skip to Content

Full details released on Wednesday’s St. Croix county tornado

The Twin Cities National Weather Service's damage survey team announced yesterday they had confirmed an EF1 tornado in St. Croix county near New Richmond. The released their full survey findings Friday afternoon.

The tornado's maximum wind speed was estimated at 95mph, which puts it in the EF1 category on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The tornado touched down at 9:48pm Wednesday just southeast of New Richmond's city limits, 3 miles southeast of the city center. The tornado damaged about a dozen homes along with numerous corn and bean fields. One of the homes had garage destroyed and thrown into a nearby field. Trees were snapped and uprooted along the 5.7 mile long path that was up to 100 yards wide.

The tornado travelled south-southeast and ended just 1.5 miles north-northwest of Hammond at 9:56pm after being on the ground for 8 minutes.

Other damage in Western Wisconsin Wednesday evening was determined to have come from straight line wind damage that had wind speeds of up to 75 mph, which is about the speed of an EF0 tornado.

