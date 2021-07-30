Fast day at pool, track on Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Games got their first swimming individual world record and a fast start to the track competition on Day 7 of the Olympics. South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds, breaking the mark set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen at the 2013 world championships. Track and field is underway at the Olympics, with the women laying down some very fast times in the 100 meters heats. Six women finished in under 11 seconds, led by Marie-Josee La Tou of Ivory Coast.