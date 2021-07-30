Edman drives in 3 runs, LeBlanc sharp as Cards beat Twins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double, Wade LeBlanc pitched 5 2/3 strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1. LeBlanc matched a season high in innings pitched. He worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth, and stranded six baserunners in the first four innings. Ryan Helsley pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Edman’s bases-clearing double off Tyler Duffey snapped a 1-all tie in the sixth. Twins starter Griffin Jax allowed two hits in a season-high five innings.