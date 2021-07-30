Skip to Content

Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball teams playing well at regionals

(WQOW) - The boys came to play!

Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball teams are off to strong starts at regionals tournaments in Eau Claire and Indiana.

The 13U team has earned the top seed for bracket play after going 4-0. The team will next play Saturday afternoon at Mt. Simon Park.

Both 14U teams - Eau Claire Blue and Eau Claire Red - are playing in Munster, Indiana. Eau Claire Blue is 3-0 in Pool A while Eau Claire Red is 1-2 in Pool B.

The 15U team, playing in New Castle, Indiana, is 2-1 in Pool A.

All three tournaments continue this weekend.

