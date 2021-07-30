Czechs approve help for Afghan interpreters, families

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved a program of help for Afghans who worked with Czech troops during their deployment in NATO missions. Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said Friday that the help meant for Afghan interpreters and their families includes their relocation, an offer of asylum and financial aid. Metnar said the goal of the program is to ensure safe and decent live conditions for them after NATO troops pull out of Afghanistan. The government’s move came days after the Czech veterans, current service members, human rights organizations and the country’s president urged the government to help resettle the Afghans because of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.