Cornell professor surprises colleague with kidney donation

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — A Cornell University professor has surprised his friend and colleague with a gift of a lifetime, a kidney. The Post-Standard reported Thursday that professor Ron Ehrenberg received a kidney transplant from associate professor Adam Litwin after waiting for a kidney for five years. Litwin says he found out he was a match for Ehrenberg two years ago, but decided against sharing the news until he improved his health and knew his family was on board. Litwin was medically approved on April 20, coincidentally Ehrenberg’s 75th birthday, and the transplant surgery was performed June 29, which was Ehrenberg and his wife’s 54th wedding anniversary.