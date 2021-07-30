Champion Bucks trade down, get 2 forwards late in 2nd round

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks traded down in the second round of the draft and selected a couple of frontcourt players in Sandro Mamukelashvili of Seton Hall and Georgios Kalaitzakis of Greece. The Bucks made these moves a week after their parade that celebrated their first NBA title since 1971. Milwaukee started the night with the 31st overall pick. They traded that selection and got the No. 54 and No. 60 picks as part of the return. The Bucks got Mamukelashvili at No. 54 and Kalaitzakis at No. 60.