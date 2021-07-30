Burnes expected to start for the Brewers against Braves

Milwaukee Brewers (61-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (51-52, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (6-4, 2.03 ERA, .89 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-1, 1.32 ERA, .73 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves +118, Brewers -132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Braves are 26-25 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .427 this season. Huascar Ynoa leads the team with a mark of .765.

The Brewers are 32-18 in road games. Milwaukee has a collective .227 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .291.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-9. Freddy Peralta recorded his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Ynoa took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 52 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .470.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .286 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Jace Peterson: (covid-19), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.