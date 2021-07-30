Bucks acquire draft rights to 2 players in trade with Pacers

(WQOW) - The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired the draft rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis, who were selected by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft.

In exchange, the Pacers acquired the draft rights to Isaiah Todd, who was selected by the Bucks with the 31st overall pick.

The Bucks also receive two future second round draft picks to complete the trade.

The 2020-21 Co-Big East Player of the Year @Mamukelashvili5 in his senior season averaged:



17.5 PPG | 7.6 RPG | 3.2 APG @johnsoncontrols | #BucksDraft pic.twitter.com/RcM3eco6gf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 30, 2021

