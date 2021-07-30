Skip to Content

Bucks acquire draft rights to 2 players in trade with Pacers

10:07 am
(WQOW) - The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired the draft rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis, who were selected by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft.

In exchange, the Pacers acquired the draft rights to Isaiah Todd, who was selected by the Bucks with the 31st overall pick.

The Bucks also receive two future second round draft picks to complete the trade.

Nick Tabbert

