Bucks acquire draft rights to 2 players in trade with Pacers
(WQOW) - The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired the draft rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis, who were selected by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft.
In exchange, the Pacers acquired the draft rights to Isaiah Todd, who was selected by the Bucks with the 31st overall pick.
The Bucks also receive two future second round draft picks to complete the trade.
