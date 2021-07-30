Skip to Content

Twins trade 2-time All-Star pitcher José Berríos to Toronto

New
12:27 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

The playoff-chasing Toronto Blue Jays won the pursuit for All-Star pitcher José Berríos, acquiring the Minnesota right-hander for two minor leaguers. The Twins got infielder/outfielder Austin Martin and righty Simeon Woods Richardson for their top pitcher. The deal was made shortly before Friday’s 4 p.m. EDT trade deadline. Berríos was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season, and attracted interest from several contenders. Toronto began the day at 51-48, in the fifth spot chasing two AL wild-card slots. The 27-year-old Berríos was Minnesota’s unquestioned ace, a two-time All-Star who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game and remains under team control through the 2022 season.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content