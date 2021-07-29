You Ask, We Answer: What is happening with the NSP Dam in Chippewa Falls?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you've noticed heavy machinery near the NSP Dam in Chippewa Falls, you're not alone in wondering what Xcel, who owns the dam, is up to.

They are working to replace one of the concrete piers, which was showing signs of deterioration. Manager of hydro operations for Xcel, Rob Olson, said only one pier is seeing these problems. They have been working to create a dry area to get close to the pier so they can remove and replace it.

Olson said they plan to have the project wrapped up by this winter.