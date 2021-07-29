Skip to Content

You Ask, We Answer: What is happening with the NSP Dam in Chippewa Falls?

New
4:43 pm Local NewsTop StoriesYou Ask We Answer
yawa xcel dam

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you've noticed heavy machinery near the NSP Dam in Chippewa Falls, you're not alone in wondering what Xcel, who owns the dam, is up to.

They are working to replace one of the concrete piers, which was showing signs of deterioration. Manager of hydro operations for Xcel, Rob Olson, said only one pier is seeing these problems. They have been working to create a dry area to get close to the pier so they can remove and replace it.

Olson said they plan to have the project wrapped up by this winter.

You Ask We Answer

At News 18 we don't just tell you the news, we listen to you too. That is why we created "You Ask, We Answer."
Author Profile Photo

Felicity Bosk

More Stories

Skip to content