Wildfires in southern Turkey leave 3 dead, 58 hospitalized

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say at least three people were killed and dozens of people were hospitalized in southern Turkey after strong winds fanned two separate forest fires. The country’s forestry minister says a wildfire that broke out Wednesday near the Mediterranean coastal resort town of Manavgat has largely been contained. But another fire that started early Thursday and swept through the district of Akseki, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north, kept firefighters engaged. The state-run Anadolu news agency reports that the dead included a 82-year-old man in a neighborhood where some 80% of the houses were incinerated. The Turkish government’s disaster agency says 58 people have been hospitalized, mostly for smoke inhalation.