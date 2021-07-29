Wild agree to terms with defenseman Jon Merrill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with defenseman Jon Merrill on a one-year, $850,000 contract. Merrill is the third veteran they’ve added to the blue line in free agency. The 29-year-old had five assists and 70 blocked shots in 49 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens. He was traded from the Red Wings in April to the Canadiens. They used the Oklahoma City native in 13 postseason games during their run to the Stanley Cup finals.