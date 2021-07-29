Spring Valley sees ‘significant damage’ due to severe weather Wednesday night

SPRING VALLEY (WQOW) - Severe storms ripped through Spring Valley Wednesday night prompting popular tourist attraction Crystal Cave to close it's doors Thursday.

Last night Eric McMaster, Crystal Cave's Executive Director, took shelter in the cave that gave the tourist attraction its name, only to leave it an hour afterwards and find that items on the property were not left as they once were.

"All of our furniture that's normally in our mini-golf area in our patio area, had blowen to the other side of the property, a football field. Our road was completely closed," said McMaster.

The crew, the cave, and all the buildings on the cave's property were unharmed. Crew members began picking up fallen limbs and tracking down patio furniture after the storm passed Wednesday night and working through much of the day Thursday.

"Right now we're working with our insurance adjuster we're assessing costs-we're not sure what the costs are, but there was some significant damage - but it's getting all cleaned up and we're happy no one was hurt and it wasn't worse."

Crystal Cave will re-open Friday.

Meanwhile three minutes down the road:

Jordan Jones and wife, Kendra Jones were tracking the storm, "The radar showed that it was going to miss us. It sounded like a freight train. Once everything calmed down, I came outside and seen the garage is laying down," said Jordan.

The Jones family, who just moved into their rental home at the beginning of July experienced a loss more than just the garage it was held in.

The Jones' lost antique items kept by Jordan's mother who passed a couple of years ago, "The sentimental value of things we lost were irreplaceable, it's extremely depressing, I mean we can replace our things," said Jordan. "We can replace the materialistic things, but there's a lot of things in there we can't replace," said Kendra.

But through what they lost, is something that they found.

"The community's been very good, we've had several neighbors come and see if we need help, everybody's been working to clean up the mess," said Jordan.

The family has been connecting with other families through the Spring Valley Facebook Page.

Of Note:

Spring Valley's Middle School and High School - which is attached to the new Elementary building, lost sections of roofing and had noticeable damage to the gutter.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has been out surveying damage throughout Northwestern Wisconsin. The service cannot confirm if a tornado touched down in Spring Valley, but they can confirm an EF1 tornado touched down near New Richmond.