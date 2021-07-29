Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 6:36AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
Smoke from wildfires in Canada has drifted south overnight behind
a cold front. Visibilities have fallen to between 2 to 4 miles
across parts of central Minnesota, but could be reduced to a mile
or less at times. Visibilities will deteriorate across southern
Minnesota by this afternoon as the smoke continues to drift
south. Conditions will improve from north to south this evening.
In addition to visibility reductions, very poor air quality is
expected. People more likely to be affected by poor air quality
include those who have asthma or other breathing conditions,
people with heart disease or high blood pressure, children and
older adults, and all who are engaged in extended or heavy
physical activity outdoors. Stay indoors and limit the amount of
outside air allowed in.