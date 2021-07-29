Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 6:36AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has drifted south overnight behind

a cold front. Visibilities have fallen to between 2 to 4 miles

across parts of central Minnesota, but could be reduced to a mile

or less at times. Visibilities will deteriorate across southern

Minnesota by this afternoon as the smoke continues to drift

south. Conditions will improve from north to south this evening.

In addition to visibility reductions, very poor air quality is

expected. People more likely to be affected by poor air quality

include those who have asthma or other breathing conditions,

people with heart disease or high blood pressure, children and

older adults, and all who are engaged in extended or heavy

physical activity outdoors. Stay indoors and limit the amount of

outside air allowed in.