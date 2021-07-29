SLIDESHOW: Storm damage in western Wisconsin

OSSEO (WQOW) - The daylight is revealing a lot of the damage from last night's storm.



Debris from the roof of Family Dollar in Osseo is on the property's yard and even across the highway. There were shingles, pieces of insulation, and wood all over the property.



One McDonald's employee, which is across the road from the Family Dollar, says he had quite a bit to clean up when he came to work this morning.

"Just a little bit of a shredded mess here all over," said Chris Abbate, the McDonald's groundskeeper. "Most of it's from the Dollar Store across the street with the shingles all over the road so I cleaned that up so people could drive in without running over nails and things like that, you know? Have to keep the customers coming in."



There were also crews beginning to get trees out of the streets and restore power to homes.