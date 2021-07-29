Skip to Content

SLIDESHOW: Storm damage in western Wisconsin

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 1:50 pm
12:44 pm Local NewsTop Stories
E7es2v6XIAgnRgK
E7es2vcX0AEnNf7
E7es2vlX0AYBf_m
E7es2vtXMAIGOR-
227392226_239234148020895_281782514460963943_n
229005638_239234251354218_2982455634135011266_n
229021725_239234324687544_8780186447669533966_n
228348065_239234188020891_2475243458382787813_n
228885238_239234288020881_5751709495018556490_n
Lindsey Rehberg 3
Lindsey Rehberg
Buffalo County
Lindsey Rehberg2
Lindsey Rehberg
Buffalo County
Lindsey Rehberg
Lindsey Rehberg
Buffalo County
E7fCQN5XMAccd0q
Spring Valley School
E7fCQN8WEAgD5ct
Spring Valley School

OSSEO (WQOW) - The daylight is revealing a lot of the damage from last night's storm.

Debris from the roof of Family Dollar in Osseo is on the property's yard and even across the highway. There were shingles, pieces of insulation, and wood all over the property.

One McDonald's employee, which is across the road from the Family Dollar, says he had quite a bit to clean up when he came to work this morning.

"Just a little bit of a shredded mess here all over," said Chris Abbate, the McDonald's groundskeeper. "Most of it's from the Dollar Store across the street with the shingles all over the road so I cleaned that up so people could drive in without running over nails and things like that, you know? Have to keep the customers coming in."

There were also crews beginning to get trees out of the streets and restore power to homes.

Author Profile Photo

WQOW

More Stories

Skip to content