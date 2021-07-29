Simone Biles told her replacement to ‘have fun,’ and she did

TOKYO (AP) — Jade Carey learned she would compete in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around competition just a day before when Simone Biles withdrew to care for her mental heath. Carey finished in eighth place. She says she is proud of the result given that just the day before she didn’t even know she would be competing. Biles and other teammates watched from the stands and cheered her on. Biles had told her to do her best and have fun and Carey says she was proud to have done exactly that.