Sentence handed down in child sexual assault case

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Thursday for a man charged with child sexual assault in two area counties.



Gerardo Torres was charged with sexually assaulting a six or seven year old Ladysmith boy in Rusk county, and a 15 year old in Taylor County.



Thursday a judge gave him five years in prison in the Taylor County case, and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.

He's due back in court on the Rusk County charges in September.



Torres is already serving a 20 year federal prison sentence for making child porn with one of the victims.