Skip to Content

Sentence handed down in child sexual assault case

8:11 pm Crime & CourtsNewsTop Stories
court gavel

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Thursday for a man charged with child sexual assault in two area counties.

Gerardo Torres was charged with sexually assaulting a six or seven year old Ladysmith boy in Rusk county, and a 15 year old in Taylor County.

Thursday a judge gave him five years in prison in the Taylor County case, and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.

He's due back in court on the Rusk County charges in September.

Torres is already serving a 20 year federal prison sentence for making child porn with one of the victims.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

More Stories

Skip to content