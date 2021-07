WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A Barron County postal worker charged with stealing money has been ordered to pay it back.



Cammy Gillett, from Cameron was ordered by a federal judge in Madison to pay

$4,290 in restitution, and pay a $1,000 fine.



Gillett was charged in 2020 with misappropriating postal funds. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced July 23.



The indictment alleged she converted postal money orders to her own use.