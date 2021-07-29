Pet of the Day: Benjiee

Meet Benjiee, proof that the Eau Claire Humane Association takes in more than just cats and dogs.

Benji is a male, adult guinea pig. He's a smooth coat, and he loves to snuggle up. He's very social and active. Guinea pigs make good pets for children and first time pet owners. He also makes a big mess with poop and hay. He will need toys like hay cubes, toilet paper rolls with hay, and frozen baby food treats, and he would thrive in a home with another guinea pig.

If you think you'd be a good match for Benjiee, head over to the Eau Claire Humane Association's website to set up a time to meet this snuggle bug.