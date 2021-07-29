Mild weather returns after Wednesday’s damaging storms, including one confirmed tornado

After an active day yesterday with many reports of storm damage from straight line winds and at least one tornado, mild weather returned today.

That tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service this afternoon in St. Croix county. It was on the ground for six miles, touching down just east of New Richmond and tracking south-southeast to just north of Hammond. Maximum wind speeds was estimated at 95mph which means it was rated as an EF1.

Today was partly cloudy, though plenty of wildfire smoke obscured the sky. That smoky sky is expected to continue into the weekend. It was also fairly humid today with dew points starting the day near 70 degrees but decreasing to the low/mid 60s by the evening.

This less humid (but still slightly humid) air continues tomorrow with highs near 80 followed by a bit more humidity building in for Saturday. A few showers/storms could form Saturday, but chance remains in the "slight" category for now.

No other rain chances exist in the 7 day forecast, with cooler temps returning Sunday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Temps slowly warm through the first week of August, and humidity will also slowly increase for the second half of the week.