Mayo doctor says COVID-19 cases are climbing, fears hospitalizations are next

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Saying "COVID has not gone away," Mayo Clinic Health System officials say current data shows in about four weeks time they expect to see COVID-19 hospitalizations increase due to an increase in cases and low vaccine numbers.

They base that on past data that showed as cases went up, they started seeing hospitalizations go up about four weeks later.

"The time to get the COVID-19 vaccine is now. Not next week, not a month from now, but today said Richard Helmers, regional VP of Mayo Clinic Health System. "If you are unvaccinated, you need to get vaccinated now. Anybody 12 or older can no longer delay."

Helmers said since the vaccine has become readily available, more than 90% of patients they have had with COVID have been unvaccinated.

Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo, said he has been reviewing hospitalization trends since the vaccine became available.

"Remember, hospitalizations due to COVID drove the most challenging elements of our surge last fall," Craig said. "Our staff remember all to well the realities and the intensity of caring for dozens of seriously ill patients while having no available hospital beds for those patients who had just become ill."

Craig said the vaccination rate in our area isn't high enough, which is leading to COVID cases increasing.

In the northwest region of Wisconsin, 46.9% of residents have completed their vaccine series. That number statewide is 49.3% and 49.4% nationwide.

"Unfortunately, our community vaccination rates are comparatively low when we look at other parts of the nation and the state," Craig said. "After months of consistently low positivity rates here in northwest Wisconsin, daily test positivity rates in our region have begun to rise significantly. Our regional daily positivity rate in northwest Wisconsin has doubled within the last two weeks."

The seven-day average for positive cases is 374. That number is more than six times higher than it was just over a month ago. Still, the numbers are far lower than where they were at the height of the pandemic when the seven-day average hit a max of 6,948 daily cases.

"People have thought that perhaps COVID is over and that if you haven't been vaccinated it isn't important and what we're saying is that COVID is not over and the best way to fight this illness is for people to become vaccinated," Helmers said.

Mayo Health System is requiring employees get vaccinated unless they meet certain opt-out criteria.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker