Man surrenders in crash that killed 2 near Lake Minnetonka

ORONO, Minn. (AP) — An Orono man who crashed his car, killing two passengers, has turned himself in to police. Authorities say high speed and alcohol were factors in the crash that happened near the driver’s Lake Minnetonka home about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The 51-year-old driver crashed into some trees after veering off North Shore Drive, killing 24-year-old Sam Schuneman and 20-year-old Mack Motzko. The driver was treated for injuries at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and released. A friend of the victim says they met the man at an Excelsior restaurant that night and he invited them to his house for a party.