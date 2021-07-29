Jill Biden getting procedure on foot after Hawaii visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a beach in Hawaii last weekend. Spokesperson Michael LaRosa says President Joe Biden is joining her Thursday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the procedure. The incident occurred last weekend before her two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo. During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu on Sunday and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.