It’s a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s going to keep his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold. There could be plenty more in the days to come. The 24-year-old American will be in the 50 free and 100 butterfly, as well as two relays, giving him the potential to leave Tokyo with six medals.