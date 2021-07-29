Humidity drops, “cooler” weather to end July

After a busy night across the valley Wednesday, mother nature has a cooler, calmer, quieter plan to end the hottest month of the year.

Storm reports are still trickling in early Thursday, but reports of trees down, ping pong ball size hail, and the potential for a few funnel clouds/tornadoes are still being reviewed. We also saw a decent amount of rain across the valley. Reports have come in ranging from a few tenths of an inch to over two inches of rainfall. Stay tuned for more updates on storm damage later Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will climb towards 85 with dew points in the upper 60s to start. But, a cold front is working through the valley and will help drop those dew points back into a comfortable range later Thursday evening.

There is an air quality alert across most of Minnesota until 3pm Friday. Wildfire smoke will work it's way towards the surface and make things difficult, especially or sensitive folks, as it reduces air quality. We don't have any alerts for poor air in Wisconsin, but we could still see the effects of this wildfire smoke.

The rest of July will slowly cool down towards average, with high and low temps slightly below average heading into the first few days of August. There's only one other slight chance for isolated storms come Saturday, but otherwise the next week will be pretty quiet.