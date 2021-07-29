Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency after storms

Wisconsin (WAOW) — Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency after severe storms tore through the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

According to a release, there has been widespread damage, downed trees and power lines and road closures.

“Last night’s storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsinites are resilient, and I know first responders, utilities, and many across our state are working to respond today. I’m declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need.”

The State of Emergency allows state agencies to help those affected by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called up to active duty if necessary.