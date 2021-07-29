German federal court sides with Lindt in gold bunny battle

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court has ruled that the golden shade of the foil wrap on a popular chocolate Easter bunny enjoys protected status. The Federal Court of Justice delivered its verdict Thursday in a case involving Lindt & Spruengli’s Gold Bunny and a German company which also marketed a chocolate bunny in a gold foil wrap. Switzerland’s Lindt argued that it had a trademark on the color and that Germany’s Heilemann should be prevented from selling its product. A state court in Munich ruled against Lindt last year. But the federal court agreed the Swiss company had proven that its bunny’s gold shade had acquired trademark status by reputation.