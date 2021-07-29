Florida virus cases soar, hospitals near last summer’s peak

MIAMI (AP) — Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients continue to soar in Florida with at least two areas in the state surpassing previous peaks reached during last summer’s surge. Local officials are d calling on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency though the governor has resisted new pandemic restrictions. A large hospital system in Jacksonville said Thursday that its hospitals were at maximum capacity, and its emergency centers were also at a critical point. In Brevard County, two hospitals began setting up treatment tents at its emergency departments. Florida hospitals reported nearly 9,000 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, not far off rom last year’s of close to 10,200 cases.