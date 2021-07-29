Family: Police force caused Black man’s death in Mississippi

BRAXTON, Miss. (AP) — Relatives of a Black Mississippi man who died in police custody are blaming his death on alleged excessive force by deputies. News outlets report the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of Damien Cameron, who died Monday after a police encounter at a home in Rankin County. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is not commenting on the ongoing investigation. Capt. Johnny Poulos said all investigative findings will be turned over to the district attorney for review. Cameron’s mother, Monica Lee, said she is working with the NAACP to get more answers about her son’s death.