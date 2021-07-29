EXPLAINER: World champs, Olympic champs and the difference

TOKYO (AP) — There are Olympic champions and world champions, Olympic records and world records. Sometimes they overlap. As the Tokyo Olympics provide multiple opportunities for memorable athletic performances, the differences are being highlighted. An Olympic champion is only an Olympic champion. Because the Olympics are made up of 33 sports, each run by a federation, those federations can hold their own world championships. Some are every two years, some every four years, opposite years from the Olympics. And they declare world champions at their events. You could hold a record that’s both an Olympic record and. world record, but a record that’s both would have to be set at the Olympics.