Expect lane closures, flagging on County Highway T

(WQOW) - A resurfacing project focused on County Highway T will begin on Aug. 6, according to Eau Claire County's highway commissioner.

The project spans from the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and North Crossing to the intersection of County Highway T and County Line Road. Clairemont Avenue turns into County Highway T just past its intersection with North Crossing. Construction crews will be replacing the asphalt along that stretch of road.

Drivers can expect to encounter single-lane closures where there are four driving lanes, and traffic flagging through the two-lane section of the road.

Construction is expected to complete by late August.