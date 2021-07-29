Ex-police chief who rescued baby pleads guilty to assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban Kansas City police chief who helped rescue a baby from an icy pond and later assaulted the man accused of trying to kill the infant has pleaded guilty in the case. The Kansas City Star reports that Greg Hallgrimson pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. He was indicted in 2019 on a single count of violating the civil rights of Jonathon Zicarelli. Prosecutors say Hallgrimson threw a handcuffed Zicarelli to the ground and punched him in the face. Zicarelli had walked into the Greenwood police station in December 2018 and said he had tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in a nearby pond. Hallgrimson and another officer rushed to the pond and rescued the baby.