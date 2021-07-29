Esports arena in the works near Ohio amusement park

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Amusement park operator Cedar Fair Entertainment is planning to build a new 1,500-seat esports arena close to its flagship park in Ohio. The company hopes to begin construction later this year near Cedar Point in Sandusky. Plans call for the arena to have 200 gaming stations and host tournaments year-round. The Ohio-based amusement park chain believes the $28 million arena will be a draw for gamers across the Midwest. Cedar Fair says it also could be used for concerts and other events. The company hopes to open the esports arena in the first half of 2023.