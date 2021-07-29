EAA AirVenture in full swing in Oshkosh, COVID-19 protocols in place

OSHKOSH (WKOW) — Organizers at EAA AirVenture spent months working with state and local health officials to make sure they were putting on an event that would keep COVID-19 safety protocols top of mind, while also allowing people to have a fun time at the world-renowned event.

Since the event is now in full swing, communications director Dick Knapinski told 27 News that they are not going to make major changes to protocols in light of the new CDC mask guidance.

"Now that we're in the event, we're going to keep the event going as it is mostly because the people are here," he said. "You start throwing changes in the middle of an event, it creates confusion on what's allowed and what isn't allowed."

He said with the 1,500-acre space, there's plenty of room to social distance. They are also recommending people who have not been fully vaccinated wear a mask. There is no proof of vaccination requirement to attend.

"Bring a mask along," said Knapinski. "You may be in exhibit area or an aircraft cockpit that you're looking at, maybe in a tight space, you may be asked to put the mask on. Just have it available. If you don't have one, we have it here."

Even with the increased protocols, Knapinksi said he hopes people will be able to come and enjoy themselves all week.

"It's something that happens no place else in the world," he said. "It is a gathering of aviation, [but] it's also gathering of history, for innovation for technology, [or] if you just like to people watch, it's a great place to people watch."

