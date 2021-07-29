Bolton Refuge House getting word out about Marsy’s Law

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have been downtown, you may have noticed a series of red silhouettes getting the word out about Marsy's law.

The silhouettes were put up by Bolton Refuge House, which provides services to people impacted by violence. A legal advocate with Bolton Refuge House, Bronson Stein, said they often use silhouettes to represent crime victims, and wanted to represent a variety of demographics to show that anyone can be the victim of a crime.



On each silhouette is a sign telling people how to learn more about Marsy's Law. The law was passed last year, and gives Wisconsinites the constitutional right to be a knowledgeable and part of legal proceedings against the defendant.

"So any victim, whether they're a victim of theft, a victim of domestic violence, a victim of sexual assault, even just regular assault, they get the benefits from the amendment," Stein said. "So, that's why we do the silhouettes the way we do them."

There are eight silhouettes placed downtown along Barstow Street, and will be there on Thursday and Friday.