Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s requirement for federal workers to reveal their COVID-19 vaccination status is going to force some uncomfortable questions not only at government agencies but at private companies. Answers might not be clear at first. For feds, the first and most important questions have to do with how they’ll be required to attest to their vaccination status, and what exceptions will apply. “Attestation” may sound like a soft requirement, but the federal workplace is layered with rules and regulations, and providing false or misleading information carries consequences. Private companies are looking at the government’s approach as they, too, move to require employees to get vaccinated.