Because of virus, survey detailing American life is cut back

Data from an annual Census Bureau survey that provides a wide-ranging picture of the U.S. on everything from commute times to education levels won’t be released in its usual format this year. Census officials said Thursday that’s because they have concerns about data quality. Answers for the 2020 American Community Survey one-year estimates were collected from only 71% of the people needed for the survey because of difficulties posed by the pandemic. The poll surveys 3.5 million each year, asking about people’s jobs, income, housing costs, disabilities, marital status, Internet access, health insurance, vehicles and types of appliances they have.