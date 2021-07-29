Augusta foster parent charged with sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man is charged with sexually assaulting one of his foster children, along with another child, and his son is accused of trying to bribe one of them not to report the assaults to police.

The two Augusta men, Elvin Bauch, 74, and Corey Bauch, 45, whose picture is not available, are charged in Eau Claire County.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman came forward and said Elvin Bauch repeatedly sexually assaulted her when he was her foster parent. She said it happened around 2011 and 2012, when she was about 10-years-old.

She told investigators about another girl, who also said Elvin Bauch sexually assaulted her as a child.

Corey Bauch is charged with misdemeanor intimidation of a victim for allegedly offering money to one of the women if she didn't report it.

He is due in court Aug. 10 and Elvin Bauch on Aug. 18.