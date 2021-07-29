Attorney: $35M settlement was opioid firm’s best, last offer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney who helped reach a $35 million settlement with an opioid manufacturer over the company’s role in the epidemic in Tennessee says his team accepted the drug maker’s “last, best and final” offer. Plaintiffs attorney Gerard Stranch said Thursday that the settlement announced last week by Endo avoids the possibility that a jury verdict on damages could have been tied up pending appeal or that the company could have declared bankruptcy. Stranch said he expects the nine counties and 18 cities and towns will have signed on by early next week. He expects the money to start flowing out to communities within a week of that.