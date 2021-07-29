Altoona Legion baseball swings for state title this weekend

ALTOONA (WQOW) - It's been a short, but rewarding summer for Altoona's American Legion baseball team.

After rallying to win its regional tournament, the Reds will play in the Class A state tournament beginning Friday in Denmark. Altoona's first game is against Clintonville at 2:00 p.m.

Altoona has been tested all summer, which has made the playoff run more enjoyable.

"These kids have worked hard all year, had a good spring season and going into it, rolling through the summer, it's just been a ton of fun to watch them compete," co-head coach Justin Lau said.

"In our regionals, it was really fun to play throughout the tough competition, second baseman Logan Lau said. "It was cool to see our team come together as one and win it."

