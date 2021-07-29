Contractor charged after driving into airmen on US base

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Federal authorities say a civilian contractor working on a U.S. Air Force base in Mississippi was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he drove his vehicle into four airmen walking on a track, killing one of them. The FBI said Thursday that 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett of Biloxi also was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired in the Wednesday accident at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. The airman who died was assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler. Military officials say the airman’s name won’t be released until 24 hours after relatives are notified. No details were given about the three who were hurt.