Wisconsin DNR, DHS introduce ‘Safe Water For All’ campaign

MADISON (WQOW) - National Water Quality Month begins in August, and Wednesday members of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) announced a new campaign to focus on ensuring Wisconsinites have safe, clean drinking water.

A six-person panel introduced the "Safe Water For All" campaign. The campaign will focus on educating the public on the leading drinking water contaminants -- lead, PFAS, and nitrates -- and the potential negative health effects associated with each contaminant.

According to Wisconsin DNR, greater than 10 percent of wells exceed the maximum contaminant levels for nitrates, and there are 50 known PFAS-contaminated sites in Wisconsin. The state's public water system has over 200,000 lead service lines.

"I think among our challenges is helping to reach people who rely on private well water, and might not have had that well tested recently, or at all. So, one of the things that we at the department can do in response is to support no cost private well testing for nitrates," said Karen Timberlake, Wisconsin DHS secretary-designee.

Between August and October, DNR will host three panel discussions with experts on Wisconsin safe water topics. Specific dates and times are still to be determined.

To learn more about how to protect yourself from lead, PFAS, and nitrates in drinking water, click or tap here.