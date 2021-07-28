Wisconsin COVID-19 cases 7-times higher than month ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin are twice as high as a week ago and seven-times as high as a month ago, fueled by the more contagious delta variant. State state health officials on Wednesday again urged everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others. There were 792 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday and the seven-day average was 478, up from 239 last week and 69 a month ago. As of Wednesday, just over 49% of the state was fully vaccinated. The state health department says that since January, more than 98% of positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Wisconsin have been in people who are not fully vaccinated.