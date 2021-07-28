Strong to severe storms still likely across at least part of Western WI

Rain and cloud cover mid morning through early afternoon kept temperatures down through about noon, but even with thin clouds during the afternoon, temps rose from 75 feeling like 75 at noon up to 89 feeling like 93 at 3pm.

The hottest temps and highest dew points remain west of Eau Claire, though that air is getting closer.

Of course, the main concern this evening is the development of thunderstorms to our northwest this evening. A few showers or weak storms are possible early this evening, but the strong storms are likely to form between 5 and 6 pm in Minnesota and quickly strengthen as they enter Wisconsin between 6 and 8pm.

The line of storms will likely move through east of highway 53/I-94, but the biggest question mark is how much further west the line of strong to severe storms will extend. Some indications have the western edge of the storms near Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls with areas to the southwest not getting much for storms at all, while other signals call for the storms to extend to the Twin Cities.

So, while the entire area may not get strong storms, the entire line of storms wherever it tracks will be very strong to severe, putting out straight line wind gusts of over 70 mph along with large hail and even tornadoes.

After these storms pass, temps will cool down and it will be less humid, though the humidity won't completely go away until after Saturday's slight chance for showers/storms. August begins mild, dry, and sunny.